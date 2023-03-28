Bride bans future MIL from wedding for calling her a 'used woman;' AITA?

Mother-in-laws can get a bad reputation for being judgmental and passive aggressive toward their sons' partners, but is banning the mother of your future husband crossing a line?

How many snide, under-the-breath comments can one mother make before her name gets scratched off the seating chart? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about banning her overbearing and rude mother-in-law from her wedding, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for banning my husband's mother from my wedding?

I (27F) am getting married to my lovely fiancé (31M) this summer. I have a daughter from a previous partner, Hannah 8F and my fiancé has a son Riley 10M. Hannah and Riley are the reason my fiancé and I started dating eachother all those years ago.