Bride has big wedding, gets told she's rubbing family's face in her 'fancy rich life.'

Hosting a successful wedding isn't just about making sure there's enough food for all the guests, or that the venue looks picture-perfect, it's also about managing all the emotional factors.

Making sure guests feel comfortable at the party is a major factor, while still keeping the primary focus on the happiness of the wedding couple. Sadly, this isn't always as simple as it sounds.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for having a flashy wedding despite her upbringing.

She wrote:

AITA for "rubbing my family's face" in my "great life?"