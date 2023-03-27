Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride has big wedding, gets told she's rubbing family's face in her 'fancy rich life.'

Bride has big wedding, gets told she's rubbing family's face in her 'fancy rich life.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 27, 2023 | 1:00 PM
ADVERTISING

Hosting a successful wedding isn't just about making sure there's enough food for all the guests, or that the venue looks picture-perfect, it's also about managing all the emotional factors.

Making sure guests feel comfortable at the party is a major factor, while still keeping the primary focus on the happiness of the wedding couple. Sadly, this isn't always as simple as it sounds.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for having a flashy wedding despite her upbringing.

She wrote:

AITA for "rubbing my family's face" in my "great life?"

Oh man, this one stings. My husband (yay!) & I got married last weekend. I come from a very poor background and a huge family from a tiny town. We are close even if I've always been the weird and different one (moving away etc). Hubs comes from a huge, more middle-class fam.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content