Bride doesn't want to cancel honeymoon over groom's family problems, he snaps at her.

Ideally, your honeymoon is a time when you can truly kick back, relax, and enjoy the company of your new spouse.

A honeymoon gives you time to explore a beautiful place, relax, and luxuriate in each other's presence before diving into the more mundane daily realities of married life. The complexities of life hit a marriage fast, so building memories of sexy fun times is key for holding on through the storms.

However, life doesn't hold to a schedule, and just because your honeymoon is marked on the calendar doesn't mean everything else in your life will clear out for that time period.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a new bride asked if she's wrong for not wanting to cancel her honeymoon because of her brother-in-law's current life situation.

She wrote:

AITA for not wanting to cancel our honeymoon despise what happened with my brother-in-law?