Bride caught with groom's uncle at wedding, demands bridesmaids pay cancellation fee. UPDATED

Weddings can be a beautiful celebration of love, but they can also expose the rot in a relationship. While the former is more fun for everyone involved, the latter makes for a juicier story.

In a popular post on the Wedding Shaming subreddit, a woman shared the saga of all wedding sags.

"Bridezilla ruins her own wedding. Demands bridal party pay her cancelled wedding."

Starting the year strong, I swear. So, my friend Dana (F29) was supposed to be getting married this past Sunday 1/14. The wedding got canceled and things had gotten very crazy. Dana was getting married to Josh (M32). She's still in college with me and asked a few friends from college, myself included, to be her bridal party. Now, from the start, this wedding has been a disaster.