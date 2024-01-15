Bride decides to cancel wedding and elope after MIL spreads rumor about her being a bad mom.

Nothing can sour the sweetness of wedding planning quite like some unnecessary drama.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for cancelling her wedding and opting to elope over her MIL's antics. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to speak to MIL and cancelling our wedding?"

My (F35) fiancé (M30) and I are considering cancelling our wedding and eloping instead because of my MIL. MIL has never tried to have a positive relationship with me. She makes sure I’m not included in conversations, belittles my achievements and talks down to me. Things escalated when I was planning fiancé's 30th. MIL fought me on every detail and accused me of not knowing my fiancé at all.