Bride asks if it's wrong to forbid 12-year-old from wearing bridesmaid dress to wedding.

That's the situation Reddit user u/Purple_Fig_3821 currently finds herself in. With 14 nieces and nephews in the family, she can't possibly include them all in the wedding party, but one 12 year-old-girl and her parents have taken it upon themselves to make her a bridesmaid (or at least have her dress like one.)
She writes:
Please tell me if I'm being a bridezilla or if I'm not actually an AH.
Me (44 f) and my partner (36 f) get married next month after 4 cancellations due to Covid. Our colours have never changed since we first organised our wedding and everyone knows our colours due to it being my partner's fave colour.
I always wanted an adult wedding party (kids are welcome to the wedding I just didn't want bridesmaids under 18 or flower girls page boys etc)