Bride wants to exclude adult autistic cousin from childfree wedding, fiance calls her AH.

Weddings can be incredibly loaded, particularly when it comes to how the wedding couple navigates the guest list. The decision to make a ceremony child-free or to exclude certain family members can have real emotional repercussions.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting her autistic cousin at her child-free wedding. She wrote:

Throwaway because I have family that use Reddit as well. Next spring, I am getting married to the love of my life. We have decided that we don’t want children at our wedding. Not many of our friends and family have young children, and the ones that do are fine with getting a sitter for the weekend since we gave them a lot of notice.