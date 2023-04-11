Bride fires bridesmaid after she discloses diagnosis and cries at bachelorette party.

Hell hath no fury like a bride in conflict with a bridesmaid.

While weddings can be wonderful celebrations full of love and friendship, they can also create massive stress, bring up resentments, and put a wedge between people who were once close.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a bride asked if she's wrong for firing her bridesmaid after she disclosed a diagnosis at the bachelorette party.

She wrote:

AITA for firing my bridesmaid for disclosing her diagnosis at my bachelorette?

I’m getting married in 3 weeks, and I just had my bachelorette over Easter weekend. During a quiet moment, one of my bridesmaids took me aside and told me that about three months ago she was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome. Obviously, I asked her what that meant for her and she started crying because she feels differently about her relationship with her mother.