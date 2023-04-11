Bride fires bridesmaid after she discloses diagnosis and cries at bachelorette party.

Hell hath no fury like a bride in conflict with a bridesmaid.
While weddings can be wonderful celebrations full of love and friendship, they can also create massive stress, bring up resentments, and put a wedge between people who were once close.
She wrote:
AITA for firing my bridesmaid for disclosing her diagnosis at my bachelorette?
I’m getting married in 3 weeks, and I just had my bachelorette over Easter weekend. During a quiet moment, one of my bridesmaids took me aside and told me that about three months ago she was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome. Obviously, I asked her what that meant for her and she started crying because she feels differently about her relationship with her mother.
We met in elementary school and she’s always had a learning disability, but she didn’t know that there was a preventable cause. My other bridesmaids noticed her crying, and the evening ended up being about her. We skipped out on going to a bar in the limo I had hired because she was upset. I thought about it all today and ended up emailing her to tell her that she took away an important moment from my life.