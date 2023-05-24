Bride has pets as flower girl and ring bearer, SIL demands 'rainbow baby' twins step in.

Making choices about who will be in your wedding is a loaded enough decision on its own. But it's even more loaded when children come into play, and family members have all sorts of opinions about who should be flower girl and ring bearer.
Sometimes, the easiest way to handle the pressure of choice is to opt for a radically different route altogether, backlash or not.
She wrote:
WIBTA if I made my dogs the flower girl and my cat the ring bearer at my wedding instead of my “rainbow baby” niece and nephew?
Context: My brother and SIL had a series of incredibly painful (both physically and emotionally from what I’ve heard) miscarriages before they had my niece Ava and nephew Liam (4y/o twins) via IVF. As a result, my whole family (especially my SIL) make a very big deal about the twins, calling them “rainbow babies”, showering them with attention and affection, almost to the exclusion of the other grandkids.