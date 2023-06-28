Bride kicks bridesmaid out of wedding for wearing dress that's 'too tight and revealing.'

Navigating family differences can be incredibly complicated, and sometimes the easiest move is to go along to get along. This is especially true if you don't regularly hang out with them, and your compromises aren't a constant demand.
However, these compromises can come to head during emotionally loaded events like weddings, where the opinions of close friends and other family members crash into each other.
She wrote:
AITA for kicking out my bridesmaid for wearing a revealing dress at my wedding?
I 27 (F) got married to my husband 29 (M) last week. I asked my friend from university Ava 26 (F) to be a bridesmaid. I grew up living with my parents and extended family quite religiously and dressed modestly as my family were very strict and traditional. While I don't agree with most of their ideas, I do follow them to avoid arguments.
My parents don't share the same ideas and are less religious and have always supported me, but do ask me to respect our extended family's policies on dressing and culture.
Ava is a very passionate feminist and I know she wouldn't agree with some of my family's policies, which is why before the wedding I told her to please not say anything at the wedding and if it upsets her she can always stay closer to our group of friends. She agreed and said she was coming to support me.
I picked peach as a dress colour for all my bridesmaids and told them to pick the style they felt comfortable in, as I didn't specify a particular dress or shade of peach and gave them all 4 months notice. I only asked for the dress to be modest as my wedding would include some of my extended family. Ava said she was getting her dress custom made and never showed me a picture as it was still getting made.
At the wedding, she comes in wearing a very tight, revealing peach dress. My MOH said she would handle it and kicked her out. Ava has said that the dress was her way of expressing herself. She is not talking to me anymore, but I genuinely don't think I am in the wrong.
ETA- I called Ava's dress revealing as she had a tight sleeveless mini-dress on. I also wear tight clothing myself similar to she wore, but I don't think that is wedding appropriate, especially as I requested at my wedding for the sake of my extended family that we wear modest clothing.
ParsimoniousSalad wrote:
NTA. Someone else's wedding is not the time or place to make a statement 'expressing yourself.'
Wolpfack wrote:
NTA. You asked her not to do something, she did it anyway, and created a bit of a sideshow on a day that's supposed to be all about you and your new husband. I get that she might disagree with your religious extended family. I get that she considers her fashion her way of 'expressing herself.'
There is a time and a place for that, and that wasn't one of them. If she couldn't respect your wishes and your guidance for the event, she shouldn't have come at all. And if she really was your friend, she would have realized all of those things.
Just-Contribution418 wrote:
NTA. Your friend knew exactly what she was doing when her excuse was “this is my way of expressing myself.” You asked for modesty. Doesn’t take a genius to figure out what modesty means. Your wedding, your rules. I’m regularly astonished by the number of weddings ruined by selfish a$$holes like your friend, written about here on Reddit.
Kirstemis wrote:
YTA. You gave the bridesmaids free rein over the style, you didn't ask her to describe it or send pictures, and I bet you didn't pay for it either. And you're expecting her to follow a tradition that you don't agree with, your parents don't agree with, and your partner and his family don't agree with.
erou8y96e3wou89ew7tg wrote:
YTA.
If you didn't actually want them to pick whatever style they wanted, you should have said so.
People are divided on this one, since it seems like OP could have defined 'modest' more clearly if she was worried.