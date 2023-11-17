Bride kicks cousin out of wedding because she 'might' be late from volleyball. Family upset.

When you're planning a wedding, you've gotta do what's best for to keep things chugging, other people's feelings be damned.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking her cousin out of the wedding to make things simpler. She wrote:

"AITA for kicking my cousin out of my wedding?"

I 29 female asked my two cousins 22female (G) and 16 female (L) to be in my wedding as candle lighters. When I asked them I had told them I really wanted them to feel like part of the wedding party so I wanted them to get dresses like the other bridesmaids as well as take pictures with the bridesmaids and rest of the wedding party. Both seemed very excited and agreed.