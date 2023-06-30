Bride laughs and shuts down sister after she asks to walk down aisle to 'get her moment.'

Jealous is a natural human emotion, but it can make people do truly crazy things, like ask to walk down the aisle at someone else's wedding.
While it's natural and unavoidable to feel occasional pangs of jealousy when other people get what you want, there's a big difference between feeling jealousy for a moment, and letting it guide you into delusion or entitlement.
She wrote:
AITA for not letting my sister walk down the aisle at my wedding?
I, (29F) am getting married to the love of my life (30M) in a few months. We were high school lovers, and childhood friends. He’s truly my best friend and everything I want in life. However, we both decided to wait until we were well off to be married, so we could have our once in a lifetime magical moment. My sister, “Stacy” (21F) got married at 19 to someone who I like, but I’m not super close with.
They were together for 5 months before he proposed. Their wedding was rushed, and half our family couldn’t even make it because of how soon it was planned and set up. It was small, and just in a courtroom. No dress, party, etc, just a legal wedding. However, my wedding is around 19K, and we haven’t even finished everything. It took us ages to set everything up, and save.
Stacy recently came up to me while over (we're close, and have dinner once a week at my place) and asked if she could walk down MY aisle and meet her husband, so she could “feel like a bride.” I laughed and asked if she was serious and she was…
She claims she never got her magic moment, and just wants to feel special once. But…it’s MY wedding and MY special day, she had hers. Stacy claims it will only be between us, and it won’t take away from me, but then I asked what she might wear and she showed me pictures on her phone of WEDDING DRESSES. Hard no for me.
She then asked AGAIN yesterday in front of my fiancé, and I think it was an attempt to pressure me, he laughed and said no, thinking it was a joke, like I did the first time. My mother and Stacy’s husband say I’m being an @$$hole because Stacy still isn’t rich, so she can’t afford another wedding even if she wanted one, but neither are me and my future husband.
We just planned for YEARS. I just wanted one day for myself, but maybe I’m blowing it up because she never got the “bridal experience.”
p0t3 wrote:
NTA, there is no conceivable universe where her walking down the aisle on your wedding day, at the location of your wedding, wearing a wedding dress will be 'just between the two of you' and not detract from your day. It's rude of her to even ask.
Edit to add: if she wants a special moment, she is free to plan her own vow renewal event where she wears a wedding dress and has all her family, etc.
AwokenQueen64 wrote:
NTA- I see stuff like this on this sub, and I am shocked that people have the audacity to even ask stuff like this. It doesn't matter if she's your sister and her moment wasn't what she had hoped for. If you allow this, then your moment will be different than you imagined it to be, too. Your sister and her husband made their choices. They could have waited, but they didn't.
Imaginary_Building_4 wrote:
NTA, and it was incredibly tacky of your sister to ask this of you. It's your day and you have worked hard for it, don't let anyone diminish that for you.
Dull_Zucchini9494 wrote:
NTA - I'm just wondering how she is envisioning this situation in her head without it being a confusing spectacle. And if they want to continue to make a big deal out of this, you certainly can consider rescinding their invitations too. No.need to have her try something at your wedding and disrupt the ceremony. Plus your fiance said no. It's his day too.
penna4th wrote:
You are NTA. I was even offended toward the end of my reception when my sister announced she and her BF were going to get married in a month. Like, wait til tomorrow FFS. Your sister is brazen and inappropriate. But just say no thank you. You don't have to explain or justify or prove you're right and she's wrong.
You hold the power, and the way to maintain it is to say very little. Just tell her no, that's not a plan, and oh gee, look at that sunset. Do not engage over it.
OP is NTA in any way, but her sister is clearly delusional.