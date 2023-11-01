Bride mad after finding SIL took five food trays, seven cookie boxes from wedding. UPDATED

There's a big difference between sharing of your own volition, and having someone demand you give them something. Once they steal the ability for you to offer, the dynamic radically changes.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for being annoyed at her SIL for raiding her wedding leftovers. She wrote:

"AITA for not wanting the share my wedding leftovers with my SIL?"

AITA or am I just being petty over my SIL raiding my wedding leftovers. So my wedding was a Saturday and we had guests in from out of town leaving on Sunday so we had MIL take the left overs to her house to store until we could make room and freeze any left over cookies. I easily had 8 trays of food, 10 boxes of cupcakes, and 3 trays of cupcakes left.