'Bride made a profit on bachelorette trip, forced me to wear a revealing dress.' UPDATED 8X

There's nothing quite like the pageantry of a wedding to make or break a friendship.

In a popular post on the Wedding Shaming subreddit, a woman shared her nightmare experience with her SIL's wedding demands. She wrote:

"Bride made a profit on bachelorette trip!! (SIL drama)"

I miss the days when bridesmaids were treated like people and not like stage props! My future SIL is getting married so of course I’m a default bridesmaid. She didn’t give us options for the dress, she picked it out and told us it’s the one we’ll be wearing. The dress is a strapless, backless, thigh slit halter neck. I am a larger girl - triple D chest should explain why I don’t wear backless or halter styles.