Bride mocks 'addict' sister in wedding toast, ends up 'ruining' her own $10K party.

Don't dish it if you can't take it, where it is — well, keep reading. When a bride made a rude comment about her sister in public, the sister let her know how she felt. OP writes:

AITA for making a scene at my sister's wedding, which she spent more than 10k on, over a joke?

My sister (24f) got married last week. Her wedding was very well planned out — we recieved invitations six months before and my sister poured about $10,000 into this wedding — and that's without catering costs added.

She also invited over 100 people. The ceremony was beautiful. There were so many pictures taken, everyone was having a great time, I dream of eating the food I ate there just once again in my life. Even the rehearsal dinner a week before was magical.