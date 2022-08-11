Bride asks if she's wrong for not letting groom's female best friend in her wedding.

Choosing your wedding party is typically one of the easier parts of wedding planning. The bride and groom usually both choose their best friends and closest family members to stand beside them as they pledge their love to each other.

Reddit user u/Flashy_Kangaroo_7890 does not want to include her fiancé's best female friend in her bridal party for one reason, they don't get along. Her future husband is pressuring her to do it anyway.

Now, this bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not wanting my partner's best friend's input or her as a bridesmaid in our wedding?"

She writes:

My (29f) partner J (31m) wants me to include his best friend H (36f) as a bridesmaid in our wedding.

H and I used to get along a couple of years ago but she told J that she doesn't like me a while back. I have never been rude to H and I am always polite and civil when she is over especially for J's sake because I know that H is one of J's closest friends.