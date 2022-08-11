Bride asks if she's wrong for not letting groom's female best friend in her wedding.

Reddit user u/Flashy_Kangaroo_7890 does not want to include her fiancé's best female friend in her bridal party for one reason, they don't get along. Her future husband is pressuring her to do it anyway.
She writes:
My (29f) partner J (31m) wants me to include his best friend H (36f) as a bridesmaid in our wedding.
H and I used to get along a couple of years ago but she told J that she doesn't like me a while back. I have never been rude to H and I am always polite and civil when she is over especially for J's sake because I know that H is one of J's closest friends.
I still talk to her and say hi and bye but I do not classify her as a friend especially when she is polite to me but will talk about me saying how she doesn't like me behind my back.