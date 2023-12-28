Bride refuses to let niece wear white dress and matching crown to wedding, SIL gets mad.

Weddings bring out the most specific requests from people who aren't even involved in planning, and shutting down these requests can get super awkward.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not letting her niece wear white at her wedding. She wrote:

"AITA for not letting my niece wear white at my wedding?"

My partner and I are getting married in February. On Christmas Day my soon-to-be sister-in-law asked if her 5-year-old daughter could wear a white dress to the wedding. She told me it was in a shop front in our local shopping centre. I was so stunned I didn’t really respond either way. Afterwards I told my partner and he said he would speak to his sister.