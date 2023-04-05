Bride refuses to change reception location for fiance's disabled sister. UPDATED

Let's admit it, the bride usually gets most of the say on planning their wedding day.

So, one woman was shocked when her future sister-in-law chose a location for the wedding that was not accessible for her wheelchair. She was certain it must have been a mistake. But when she pointed it out to her FSIL, the bride held her ground. The argument escalated very quickly and she was left feeling shocked and hurt.

AITA For making my Brothers wedding reception "about me"?

DepartureOld6400

I (25F) am a bridesmaid to to the fiancée (30F) of my older brother (31M). She and I aren't particularly close but I don't dislike her and I suspect she asked me just because i'm my brother's sister.