Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride refuses to change reception location for fiance's disabled sister. UPDATED

Bride refuses to change reception location for fiance's disabled sister. UPDATED

Amanda Hurley
Apr 5, 2023 | 1:00 PM
ADVERTISING

Let's admit it, the bride usually gets most of the say on planning their wedding day.

So, one woman was shocked when her future sister-in-law chose a location for the wedding that was not accessible for her wheelchair. She was certain it must have been a mistake. But when she pointed it out to her FSIL, the bride held her ground. The argument escalated very quickly and she was left feeling shocked and hurt.

AITA For making my Brothers wedding reception "about me"?

DepartureOld6400

I (25F) am a bridesmaid to to the fiancée (30F) of my older brother (31M). She and I aren't particularly close but I don't dislike her and I suspect she asked me just because i'm my brother's sister.

I of course agreed and I was even fine with her putting me in whatever style she wanted so long as it didn't involve me cutting/dying my hair. You know, any major changes. It's not my day I can suck up an ugly dress and act like it's gorgeous if that makes her happy.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content