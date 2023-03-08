Bride wants sister to walk her down the aisle, groom's family wants 'a man to do it.'

Weddings by their very nature are steeped in old traditions.
There are decades-old patriarchal mores weaved into the ceremony of weddings, and each couple has to decide whether they want to stick to the classics or customize their wedding to fit their ideals and personal relationship.
Sadly, not all couples can agree, especially when in-laws and extended family are brought into the fold. And in many cases, the conflicts that come up around the wedding itself can be instructive about what might come up in the marriage as a whole.
She wrote:
AITA for letting my sister walk me down the aisle despite my fiance and his family's objections?
I (23F) was raised by my older half-sister (32F). I never met my dad and our mom OD'd when I was 10 and my sister was 19. My sister's dad was still in her life and was willing to support her, but not me.