Bride's sister insults bridesmaid dress, bride says 'don't come if you won't wear it.'

Nothing hampers the joy of wedding planning quite like being forced to manage the feelings of stubborn loved ones. What was supposed to be a simple and fun exchange can quickly turn into a fight that mines the soil of years of tense emotions.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister she shouldn't come to the wedding if she refuses to wear a bridesmaid dress. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister she shouldn't come to my wedding if she refuses to wear a bridesmaid dress?"

Hi, I'm planning a lovely bridesmaid entourage for my wedding consisting of: my beautiful sister and cousins. We are all on very good terms. Today I told my sister I thought of navy blue dresses for bridesmaids. I sent her a couple of pics very enthusiastically. I thought it's elegant. Matches with the suits and gives a nice pop to the white wedding dress on pics.