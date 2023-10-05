Bride snaps at mom and grandma, tells them they can't invite anyone to her wedding.

Nothing lights the match of conflict quite like a wedding guest list. Everyone from the actual wedding couple to their distant grandma has an opinion on who should be invited, and laying down lines on who gets a say can create quite the tension.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her family they can't invite anyone to the wedding. She wrote:
I (32f) have been engaged to my fiancé (27m) for about a year now. We'll call him Jack for this story. Once we got engaged, I immediately started planning....and my family has been fighting me every step of the way. The venue is too far. These are the venues I should be looking at. I should have this and that and this other kind of food. This is the kind of dress I should wear. Etc.
It has been a nightmare. One morning I had gone to breakfast with my mother and grandmother, and somehow the topic of the wedding came up. My mother casually said something along the lines of a list of people she was going to invite.
I put my foot down and said, "No, you're not inviting people I don't know to my wedding." Her response was, "Well, if I am helping pay for it then I will invite whoever I want." I have not asked her to help with paying for the wedding. Jack and I had decided we would be footing the bill ourselves.
I told her, "WE are paying for it, so no, you will not invite whoever you want, and most guests will not even be getting a plus one." I want a small wedding. 50/60 people is the absolute max and that is a lot. My guest list at the moment is right around that number and I'm not budging on it.
My grandmother decided to chime in and said, "Oh, you're such a b*%ch," and that's where the conversation ended. For the record, I had already added some of her close friends who I have met before on the list so she would have people to mingle with. AITA for putting my foot down?
StonewallBrigade21 wrote:
You and fiancé decide, mom has zero say.
Not inviting grandma would make it one person smaller. Just saying. NTA.
Hefty_Front_1012 wrote:
NTA. I'm getting married and am having trouble with my MIL. She wants her best friend to be invited to our wedding well in the 10 years I've been involved with her son I haven't seen this best friend before she doesn't even come to mil birthdays and my partner doesn't want this woman to come anyway.
But it's been such a big deal with her, my partner and I are paying for it all ourselves but she won't let it go 🤦♀️ So NTA I don't understand why parents think they can invite people to their kids' weddings.
Effective-Let-621 wrote:
NTA. Maybe it's just that I'm antisocial, but I really don't get this concept of inviting strangers to your wedding or attending a stranger's wedding. Sure, invite great aunt Muriel who you have no memory of, but saw you once as a baby. But friends of parents that you don't actually know and aren't related? Yeah, no. OP wouldn't a nice destination wedding with your nearest and dearest be nicer?
KiwiSoySauce wrote:
NTA. "Oh, you're such a b."
Your response, "Gee, it must be hereditary."
OP is definitely NTA, if anything - it sounds like she needs to thin down her guest list.