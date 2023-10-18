Bride snaps at sister after she 'shows off' tattoos at wedding, argues with parents.

There's nothing quite like a family scene at a wedding. It can steal the spotlight away from the wedding couple, and inspire a domino effect of whispers across the crowd.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling out her sister for drawing attention to herself on her wedding day. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my 18-year-old sister she does not get to draw so much attention to herself at my wedding and expect me to be okay with it?"

My sister is 18 and I'm 26. She's in college and moved out of our parents' house in June. Since then my sister has gotten a bunch of tattoos. I'm cool with that but she knows our parents are not and she decided she was going to flaunt them all at my wedding for the first time, knowing our parents would react badly to them. She didn't stop there though.