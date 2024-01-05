Bride has specific colors bridesmaids can wear to shower, one woman refuses, things get tense.

Making wedding plans is already stressful enough, without the bridal party disagreeing with basic outfit choices.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her bridesmaid she can't "change" the hairstyle she wears for the wedding. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my bridesmaid that she can't wear the same hairstyle as me for my wedding?"

My (25F) bridesmaid (25F), Nola said she does not like the hairstyle I have picked for the bridesmaids and is going to be wearing the same hairstyle as me. When I told her no she got very upset. My bridesmaids are wearing a messy bun, and I'll be having my hair down in Hollywood waves.