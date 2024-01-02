Bride doesn't tell husband her brother 'self-medicated' to get through wedding, he's hurt.

When it comes to managing social anxiety, everyone has different needs.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not telling her husband about her brother's mental state at their wedding. She wrote:

"AITA for not telling my husband my brother was h!gh at our wedding?"

I (26F) have a brother (24M) Who has for the lack of a better word a lot of mental issues. I won't get into any detail, but he struggles with being around strangers, and by that I mean if he has to talk to the delivery man he will have a panic attack. The only people he's okay being around is family members he has known ever since he was a kid, including me and his fiance (26M).