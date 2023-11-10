Bride tells groom's old friend to skip wedding, they show up anyway, get called AH. UPDATED 3X.

Hell hath no fury like someone freshly married who feels wronged.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a trans man asked if he was wrong for showing up to the wedding even after the bride asked that he doesn't. He wrote:
This involves me, JJ (Bride) and Calvin (groom). Calvin and I grew up together as sandbox kids/neighbors. Took baths together, spent every waking moment of the first 14 years of our life together from preschool to trips our parents would take us on. Our parents always said we were destined to get married and even as kids, Calvin would always say I'd be the one he'd get married to.
High school, we grew apart. There was no bad blood, we just had different interests and I was an unattractive nerd while he was the star of the football team as cliché as it sounds. We'd still see each other on occasion through holiday parties and neighborhood dinners. Now we're 30. I feel much better about myself and have found success in my single life.
Calvin then announced he was engaged a year ago to JJ. There was a holiday party with our families again and my parents went (I was out of town). Apparently both families and Calvin mentioned me when sharing his baby photos and that they always thought it would be us engaged. It didn't seem to be in a bad way, just kind of a joke.
According to my mom, afterwards, JJ seemed to be really intimidated by me and the past. Apparently, the families are still hanging onto the idea that I still wanted to marry Calvin. Sure, I was a tiny bit disappointed but it was like letting go of a childhood crush on Peter Pan, I'm not heartbroken about it and don't feel like anything was taken from me.
Move on to JJ. She found me on Facebook and contacted me saying that she would appreciate if I didn't go to the wedding because she saw me as an 'ex' despite us never having a relationship. I left it on read and went anyway to support my friend and he was thankful I was there. Wished them well at the dinner table and went back to minding my own business and chatting with other neighbors, Calvin's family, etc.
JJ reached out to me again and told me she was really disappointed in me and that me being there ruined her image of having a perfect wedding. I haven't shared this with anyone and don't think I will. I don't feel close enough to Calvin anymore to put a damper on his relationship.
She seemed nice enough from what everyone's said, so that had me thinking if I really did ruin her wedding by being an AH and showing up anyway.
Shitsuri wrote:
NTA. But I hope you've been talking to whoever has "apparently" been talking about how you wanted to marry Calvin and shutting that s**t down.
And OP responded:
It's both our families. Calvin's parents and my parents. My parents are those kind that brush it off if you try to shut things down but now that the wedding has happened, I imagine it won't be happening much anymore.
btfoom15 wrote:
YTA - you are not being honest in this post or with yourself. It is completely obvious you are jealous of JJ (which she can see, even though your parents can't) and deep down inside agree that you both should be together. Going after she asked you to not go is a giant AH move, and I really think you know it.
NightbladeArcanist wrote:
"I don't think I will share this text JJ sent me with anyone."
Puts text message on the internet for 8 billion+ people to see.
Waybackheartmom wrote:
YTA- and anyone who thinks you’re not the AH is crazy. She’s the bride and didn’t want you there. You had no business being there. How pompous.
vividlavishsprinkles wrote:
YTA - this day is supposed to be about Calvin and JJ but you interjected yourself despite knowing that it makes his WIFE uncomfortable. You’re supporting a friend? You could have supported Calvin by sending him a toaster but instead, you made the decision to insert yourself on that special day. Just so you know, if JJ every had a chance of warming up to you, that chance is done.
If Calvin is a good husband, he won’t ever speak to you again. I’ve been married for over 20 years and if my husband’s “sandbox” friend had shown up after I asked her NOT to, she would’ve been asked to leave. I don’t play that way.
I think you were invited because his parents are polite but based on the tone of this post, you still want him and showed up to start drama. He doesn’t want you. He married someone else. Time to move on.
ETA: Yes, I was invited! Sorry, missed that bit of information.
ETA 2: Calvin's parents and my parents are best friends for life/neighbors. We will always have that connection to Calvin and JJ. My parents treat JJ like a daughter-in-law as well since Calvin has pretty much been like a brother, despite not being close anymore. It's a complicated situation.
ETA 3: I'm going to stop replying to comments, thanks for the input everyone. I've read through each one and I'm still a bit torn. Unfortunately, I can't do anything about the situation now. Would I have changed things? I don't know what evil would have been best to choose. None of the options seemed like a winner in my book and drama is something to leave in high school days.
Drama is exhausting to keep up with especially when you're just turning 30. Did I have a crush on him? Yes, a little kid crush. Did I want to marry him? No. Did it bother me he was marrying someone else? No. I mourned our childhood for a moment but that was it. We're two very different, adult people at this point in time. No point in obsessing over it. But to clear some things up, for those who are also confused, I'm FTM trans.
I don't appear male due to lack of hormones and also an unaccepting family so I will always be a woman to them and 'wife material' to whomever. I've received a few messages, positive and negative, and in my own fashion, I don't think it's a good idea to respond to hostility. If it upsets you like it upset JJ, oh well.
There's nothing I can do about JJ's situation now. Have at it reddit and have fun with the comments and debates! It's been a doozy to read.
Clearly, this is a messy situation.