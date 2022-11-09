Bride-to-be asks bridesmaid who is 'too tall' to wear flats, is that wrong?

When this bride to be is torn, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I made my bridesmaid wear flats to my wedding?"

I (27F) am getting married next year. One of my best friends since childhood “Sophie” (27F) is a bridesmaid. Sophie is very tall for a girl, she is 179cm (between 5’10” and 5’11”).

I am 168cm tall, and the other 3 bridesmaids are all either my height or a shorter. Sophie has always been rather self conscious of her height growing up, because guys wouldn’t want to date her being so tall.

But she was also able to be a runway model due to her height, and as she’s gotten older she has come to accept it. She still rarely wears heels when we go out though, as she doesn’t need the height and doesn’t want to be towering over everyone.