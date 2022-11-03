Bride-to-be rejects stepmom's wedding accessory tradition, family calls her selfish.

When this bride feels conflicted, she asks Reddit:
So my stepmother has this tradition her family does regarding weddings where all the sisters wear the same piece from a family member's wedding outfit. Typically it's something from your mother or grandmother's wedding.
My stepmother and all her sisters wore their mother's veil. Stepmother's nieces by her older sister all wore their mother's wedding pearls. You get the picture.
I'm engaged. My stepmother sat me, my stepsister and half sister down to discuss what our item would be. I told her I was planning to wear something of my mom's and that would be all the extra's I would go with.
She told me it was an important tradition to continue. I told her it was nice of her to think of me but it wasn't my tradition. She then said the simple answer would be let them wear the necklace when their wedding days come around.