Bride-to-be rejects stepmom's wedding accessory tradition, family calls her selfish.

When this bride feels conflicted, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to be part of my stepmother's family tradition with my step and half sister?"

So my stepmother has this tradition her family does regarding weddings where all the sisters wear the same piece from a family member's wedding outfit. Typically it's something from your mother or grandmother's wedding.

My stepmother and all her sisters wore their mother's veil. Stepmother's nieces by her older sister all wore their mother's wedding pearls. You get the picture.

I'm engaged. My stepmother sat me, my stepsister and half sister down to discuss what our item would be. I told her I was planning to wear something of my mom's and that would be all the extra's I would go with.