Bride asks if she's wrong to forbid parents from mentioning estranged sister at wedding.

Weddings are a time for family and friends to come together, but what happens when there's a member of your immediate family that you no longer speak to?

Reddit user u/Awkward-Topic7305 has been estranged from her sister ever since she sided with her bully in high school. Things haven't changed now that she's getting married. This bride-to-be has excluded her sister from her wedding and she's even forbidden her parents from mentioning sis in their toasts.

Now, this bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my parents not to mention my sister during my wedding?"

She writes:

I am estranged from my sister. She and I used to have the same friend circle growing up and she was good friends with my then-best friend. But when I was 16 my then-best friend was with a guy who ended up with a crush on me. I had no idea. Suddenly she turned into a bully and she bullied me horrifically, to the point I was moved after only 2 months into the school year.