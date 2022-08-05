Bride asks if she was wrong to kick bridesmaid out the day before destination wedding.

That's the situation Reddit user u/aitabridesmaiddrama found herself in at her recent destination wedding. She had two girlfriends, who had never previously met, serve as her bridesmaids. When they were hanging out the day before the wedding, she heard one bridesmaid make racist comments to the other. She immediately kicked her out of the wedding, and her life.
She writes:
This happened a while ago but the person involved reached out for an apology from me, yet I don’t believe I did anything wrong.
Short background: I have a best friend, Nya, who is black and comes from one of the least developed countries in Central Africa, I know and love her for many years so when planning my wedding I didn’t have any doubts that she ll be my maid of honor.