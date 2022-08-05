Bride asks if she was wrong to kick bridesmaid out the day before destination wedding.

Where there are bridesmaids, there's typically bridesmaid drama. The ladies may share a common friend (the bride) but sometimes that's where the similarities end. Most of the time, people are able to play nice to get through the wedding festivities, but sometimes they can't even make it that long without a major blow-up!

That's the situation Reddit user u/aitabridesmaiddrama found herself in at her recent destination wedding. She had two girlfriends, who had never previously met, serve as her bridesmaids. When they were hanging out the day before the wedding, she heard one bridesmaid make racist comments to the other. She immediately kicked her out of the wedding, and her life.

Now, this bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I the A**hole) for kicking the bridesmaid off my destination wedding the day before the event?"

She writes:

This happened a while ago but the person involved reached out for an apology from me, yet I don’t believe I did anything wrong.