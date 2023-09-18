Bridesmaid goes behind bride's back to ask MUA questions. Gets bride fired as client.

There's nothing quite like an allergic reaction to ruin the vibe, especially an allergic reaction with mysterious roots that feels near impossible to explain to others. Trying to avoid clear triggers is hard enough, but trying to avoid vague and nebulous triggers is a feat in itself.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for reaching out to a wedding MUA behind the bride's back to check for allergens. She wrote:

"AITA for reaching out to the bride's MUA behind the bride's back and almost getting the entire bridal party fired as clients?"

The bride, "Rika", is super nice and undemanding. Her main request to the bridesmaids was having hair and makeup done by the same HMUA (Rika paying) the morning of the wedding for the getting-ready hangout. Rika had her mind set on a specific HMUA that offered a fancy bridal experience with lots of extras and she was very excited about it.