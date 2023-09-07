Bride refuses to change bridesmaid dress color for sister who thinks pink is 'too girly.'

Bridesmaid dresses are notorious for being ugly, or more accurately, for not being flattering to all of the bridesmaids. While the casual onlooker might say everyone looks beautiful in a wedding photo, the behind-the-scenes drama around bridesmaid dresses - the cut, color, and general feel of them, cannot be underestimated.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to change the color of her sister's bridesmaid dress. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to change the color of my sister's bridesmaid dress, even though she hates it?"