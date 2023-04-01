'AITA for asking my bridesmaid to cover her tattoo or she’s not invited?'

The wedding party is a blessing and a curse. It's one of the only times in your life you're going to have a guest list big enough to accommodate everyone you want. Problem is, it's big enough to accommodate plenty of people you don't want, too. In the case of one Redditor, she's finding the balance leans definitively towards curse.
"AITA for asking my bridesmaid to cover up or she’s not invited?"
I’m from the southern US, getting married so basically all of my sisters and cousins are my bridesmaids.
Before asking one sister in particular to be a bridesmaid, I explained that although I love her dearly, my wedding isn’t the place to show off her tattoo and to please have it covered. She went on to say would i be asking the other bridesmaids or even the groomsmen if they were going to cover up their tattoos.