'Bride talked smack about us but still wanted us at her wedding. So we went.' UPDATED

Not long before they stopped talking to us, the bride sent a picture of the lilac tree I our backyard and said they were thinking of us. We exchanged texts on 4/27 and 5/4 was when we wished the groom a happy birthday never received a response).

We also learned that what we had been told would be a ceremony for just the couple and their teenage kids, was in fact a ceremony with guests. We saw pictures and there were people in attendance who are not close friends whatsoever. We were close. We would hang out at least once a week whereas other ceremony guests were very surface level).

Anyway, we stayed at the party for about 2 hours and then left and went to dinner. My husband was kind enough to film all the speeches for them because nobody else was.