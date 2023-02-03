Dad and 'moral' gf demand daughter's wedding is 100% vegan; she un-invites them.

Anyone who has planned a wedding knows that accommodating all those guests is no easy feat. But what if the most demanding person is the one who promised to pay for the event?

u/gooseheadgoose has had a deal with her dad for years that he'd pay for her wedding, but dad's new vegan girlfriend has a 'moral obligation' to make sure the wedding is 100% vegan. Dad took his girlfriend's side so OP went to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (am I the a-hole) for uninviting my dad to my wedding because he refuses to pay anything towards it unless it is vegan?'

I am 30. Since I was a child he has always said he would pay for my wedding.

About 5 years ago he started a relationship with lady with quite extreme views. She is a vegan, which is fine but she is very judgemental to how I live. She doesn’t agree with cancer scans (like smear tests, mammograms etc) because vegans “don’t get cancer."