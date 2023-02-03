Dad and 'moral' gf demand daughter's wedding is 100% vegan; she un-invites them.

u/gooseheadgoose has had a deal with her dad for years that he'd pay for her wedding, but dad's new vegan girlfriend has a 'moral obligation' to make sure the wedding is 100% vegan. Dad took his girlfriend's side so OP went to Reddit to ask:
I am 30. Since I was a child he has always said he would pay for my wedding.
About 5 years ago he started a relationship with lady with quite extreme views. She is a vegan, which is fine but she is very judgemental to how I live. She doesn’t agree with cancer scans (like smear tests, mammograms etc) because vegans “don’t get cancer."
When I had my daughter she said I should be feeding her almond milk. She once came to my house for dinner and I cooked a chicken for me and my family and a nut roast for my father and her.