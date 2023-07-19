Dad gives son $5k for wedding, son says 'I'll pay for the rest,' dad calls him 'entitled.'

There's nothing quite like wedding costs to create tension in a family.

With inflation and the truly wild global economy, everything costs an arm and a leg, and that's exponential when you consider how much the wedding industrial complex jacks up prices.

Needless to say, that tradition of parents paying for a wedding requires far more disposable income than ever before, which can create a lot of stress.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for calling his son 'spoiled' over wedding costs.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my son he and his fiancée is spoiled?