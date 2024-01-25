Dad tries to force bride to make stepsister from affair MOH, aunt says 'let me pay instead.'

We all know the saying: no good deed goes unpunished by a divided extended family.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for helping pay for her niece's wedding. She wrote:

"AITA for helping to pay for my niece’s wedding so she doesn’t have to involve my family in the wedding?"

My (32F) brother Nate (49) married his first wife and had my oldest niece Zoe (24F). Nate cheated on Zoe’s mom when Zoe was 6 and they divorced. Zoe’s mom took her to another city and Zoe would come to us for summer vacation. Nate moved his girlfriend in after the divorce and they had Kim (17F). I have always sent Zoe Christmas and birthday cards.