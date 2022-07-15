Dad asks if he's wrong to stop paying for daughter's wedding for altering heirloom dress

The tradition of a mother passing down her beloved bridal gown to her daughters, granddaughters, and even great-granddaughters is timeless. While styles change and evolve, there is just something so meaningful and sacred about a family heirloom.

Reddit user u/TRADressDistress thought his daughter would be wearing his wife’s handmade wedding dress, but this family treasure was cut to scraps like a junkyard jalopy. He’s so upset with his daughter’s careless handling of his wife’s precious gown that he’s considering stopping payment on his daughter’s wedding altogether.

Now he’s asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) not paying any more towards our daughter's wedding after she cut pieces off her mother's wedding dress for her own?"

He writes:

My wife made her wedding dress with her mother. It's very sentimental to her and she was very proud of it. It was simple but freaking gorgeous. She has always said she would love for our kids to wear her dress at their wedding. We have 3 daughters (34, 30, 25) and 1 son (28).