Dad asks if he's wrong to stop paying for daughter's wedding for altering heirloom dress

Reddit user u/TRADressDistress thought his daughter would be wearing his wife’s handmade wedding dress, but this family treasure was cut to scraps like a junkyard jalopy. He’s so upset with his daughter’s careless handling of his wife’s precious gown that he’s considering stopping payment on his daughter’s wedding altogether.
He writes:
My wife made her wedding dress with her mother. It's very sentimental to her and she was very proud of it. It was simple but freaking gorgeous. She has always said she would love for our kids to wear her dress at their wedding. We have 3 daughters (34, 30, 25) and 1 son (28).
My wife made it known that the dress was not to be altered except to be taken in/let out so it could be kept and re-worn. Our youngest daughter didn't wear it. Our DIL wore it for their reception and our son held it up against him for some pre-wedding bridal pictures so he wasn't left out...he totally rocked it. My oldest daughter wore it for her wedding.