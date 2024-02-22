'Fiancée cheated during her bachelorette party. I am struggling to decide next steps.' UPDATED

Finding out a partner cheated can be devastating, and picking up the pieces and figuring out next steps can be even more devastating.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a man asked if there was any potential to "salvage" his relationship with his fiancee after she cheated on here bachelorette party. He wrote:

"Fiancée (29F) cheated on her bachelorette party. I (32M) am struggling to decide the next steps."

My fiancée (29F) and I(32M) have been together for about seven years now. We were supposed to get married next month. Before all of this happened, we had no issues with cheating, or any big fights. This is the first time anything like this has happened between us. About two weeks ago, my fiancée approached me and asked me if I would be open to us having a bachelor's and a bachelorette party.