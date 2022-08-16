Man asks if he's wrong for taking back his offer to pay for niece's wedding.

If you offer to shell out big bucks for a family member's wedding, you would expect to be invited, right?

That's what this uncle thought when he offered to give his niece fifty thousand dollars for her upcoming wedding. She was willing to take the money, but she won't invite him to the wedding. for one very messed up reason, he's gay.

Now, this uncle is asking Facebook, "AITA (Am I the A**hole) for not wanting to pay for a wedding I'm not invited to?"

He writes:

My family disowned me when I came out as gay years ago. I still have a relationship with my niece. She is getting married and I offered to pay for her reception. $50k!

My family does not want me there and my niece doesn’t want to upset her mom, but still wants me to pay for her wedding!

I said if I’m not invited, then it’s unreasonable to expect me to pay! Am I the a$$hole here?

Imagine being so entitled that you take 50 THOUSAND DOLLARS from a family member, then turn around and not invite them to your wedding. Now, that's a**hole behavior. This uncle is anything but. He deserves a family that stands by him, no matter what. His niece is obviously not the person he thought she was. Her behavior is beyond cruel. This uncle needs to stop payment on anything related to this wedding ASAP.