Woman asks if she was wrong for wearing Grim Reaper costume to brother's wedding.

When a bride gets mad at you for what you choose to wear to her wedding, it's usually because you wore all white, or upstaged her look in some way, which we all know by now are major wedding faux pas.

Reddit user u/No-PatienceThrowAway didn't wear white to her brother's wedding, but she did get in major hot water with the bride for hilariously showing up at the wedding in a full-blown Grim Reaper costume.

Now the Death herself is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for dressing up as the Grim Reaper at my brother's wedding?"

She writes:

I (20f) and my family have a twisted sense of humor. Think, my uncle asking us to put skeleton hands sticking out of his grave before he died, and when he did die, we did so.

My brother and sister-in-law got married a month ago and had a costume party for their reception. They were going to get married on Halloween but moved it up when other events came up. They still wanted costumes though.