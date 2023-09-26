Groom mad sibling brought roomie to wedding, they joke 'I'll do better at your next one.'

To some people, weddings are a sacred declaration of love and commitment. To others, they're just another party.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their brother they'll "do better" at his next wedding after a conflict over their plus-one. They wrote:

"AITA for telling my brother 'I'll do better on your next wedding?'"

My brother and I are not close. Never was, and after what happened on his wedding, probably never will. I'm not too torn up about it, though. In my opinion, he is a spoiled, entitled man-child, and my life is better the further away we are from each other. Side note, this isn't his first marriage. It's his third. He turned 30 last August. His car has been with him longer than either of his ex-wives.