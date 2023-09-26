Groom mad sibling brought roomie to wedding, they joke 'I'll do better at your next one.'

To some people, weddings are a sacred declaration of love and commitment. To others, they're just another party.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their brother they'll "do better" at his next wedding after a conflict over their plus-one. They wrote:
My brother and I are not close. Never was, and after what happened on his wedding, probably never will. I'm not too torn up about it, though. In my opinion, he is a spoiled, entitled man-child, and my life is better the further away we are from each other. Side note, this isn't his first marriage. It's his third. He turned 30 last August. His car has been with him longer than either of his ex-wives.
He married my newest SIL two weeks ago. They just came back from their honeymoon. The first thing they did after returning is to call me and berate me for bringing my roommate as my plus one. They didn't say anything back then because they didn't want to make a fuss at their own wedding.
But they think it's super inconsiderate of me to bring "a stranger" (I've known my roommate since before my brother's first marriage) to their wedding, and if I don't have a long-term partner, I shouldn't have brought a plus one at all. Like I said, I don't like my brother all that much to begin with, so I didn't bother arguing with him, as hearing him speak already gave me a migraine.
I simply said "you're right, I'm sorry. I shouldn't have done that. I'll keep that in mind and do better on your next wedding." I then hung up and have been ignoring my brothers' calls and texts ever since.
My roommate thinks it's absolutely hilarious, and so do our friends. However, most of my family has been spam-calling me as well (I don't pick up either) so my guess is they don't find my response as funny. AITA?
ParsimoniousSalad wrote:
NTA. But ouch. I don't think you'll be getting an invite to that one.
VanDerVougt wrote:
NTA. Why did they have to make such a big deal out of it? And two weeks after the fact.
If wife no 3 heard your response it was a little dicky but if she had any humor she would take it. 😅
Sea_Firefighter_4598 wrote:
NTA. Good for you, it is hilarious. When you do answer the phone just say that you didn't tell him that you've known your roommate since before marriage number 1. No wonder he is on marriage number 3, he is a jerk.
SamianDamian wrote:
Hopefully, his gift registry includes aloe vera for that burn. NTA. Dude deserved it.
pupperoni42 wrote:
NTA. If they only wanted long-term partners present at the wedding, they should have addressed invitations by name only - no generic plus ones. Yours would have only had your name since you're not currently in a long-term relationship. This is wedding invitation planning 101. Given how obnoxious they were being berating you for their own mistake, I think your reply was perfect.
OP is NTA here, they are - however, very good at coming up with quick burns on the spot.