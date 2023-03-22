Groom tells sister-in-law he won't make 'exception' at childfree wedding for nephew.

Planning a wedding involves a lot of small cascading decisions that shape the overall event.

For example, some weddings are full-on feasts, while others are all about beverages and small desserts. Others are crawling with kids and the chaos of family, while some are child-free and pristine. It all comes down to matter of taste, preference, and budget, and the only task the guests have is to RSVP and respect the rules.

Still, some guests will throw up a fuss no matter what, particularly when they're in the family. And it's up to the engaged couple to keep their boundaries strong.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a groom-to-be asked if he's wrong for not allowing his nephew at his wedding.

He wrote:

AITA for not allowing my nephew at my wedding?