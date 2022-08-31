Groom asks if he was wrong to 'trick' his mom into being on time for his wedding.

We all have that friend who is chronically and hopelessly late. But what if that friend was your mother?

In an attempt to have his wedding run smoothly, a son decided to help his always tardy mother out. Luckily, everything went smoothly! The problem? Her reaction...

So he (u/PinDry258) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for tricking my parents into being on time for my wedding?

My (M33) parents are late for everything. Like everything. Both of my sisters and myself have been disappointed so many times. Graduation ceremonies, birthday parties, even my father's retirement dinner. It is completely my mother's fault. She is a wonderful mother and I love her dearly, she just does not understand the concept of punctuality.