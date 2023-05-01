Groom uninvites family from wedding after they try to make his fiance be 'the bride.'

Dealing with the meddling opinions of relatives during wedding planning is annoying no matter what. But when you're LGBTQ+ and they're religious, there's a whole different layer of BS to sift through.

Unfortunately, even now, LGBTQ+ people are often told to be patient and 'just be grateful' if their family isn't comprised of violent homophobes. While widespread, this mindset is deeply unfair, and puts all the emotional labor on the already marginalized person. But pushing back against 'traditional' beliefs can be an exhausting task in its own way.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for uninviting family from his wedding after they pressured his fiance to be 'like a woman.'

He wrote:

AITA for uninviting my family to my wedding after they feminized my fiancé?