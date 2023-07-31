Guest shares horror story of an entitled parent who 'ruined' destination wedding.

So, when a frustrated wedding guest decided to vent to the beautifully petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit, people everywhere were dying for the wedding gossip.
I am livid at this super entitled parent that didn’t give a sh^t about ruining a major life moment for almost 90 people.
So, yesterday our dear friends got married in the most epic and intimate ceremony. They did allow children at this wedding, however the plan was to have the kids in the balcony space so that if someone needed to take a child out they could. I later confirmed this fact with the bride.
Our group gets up to the ceremony and we’re seated. We look around and notice we’re surrounded on all sides by children under the age of 9.
We’re all child free by choice so we were giving each other a little side eye but honestly, most of the kids were really good and their parents were able to non-verbally communicate to them when they needed to shush and they got it. The ceremony starts and it seemed like all was going to be fine.
The groom/bridal party walk in and we were all preparing for the bride when this kid behind us starts loudly whining to his mom to give him his cars. “I want my cars, I want my cars.”
He was so demanding and instead of her parenting him she starts shuffling thru her bag for his toys. Distracting, but whatever maybe the car will shut him up.
Bride walks in and the ceremony starts. It was a beautiful mix of religious traditions and creative additions of things that were meaningful. The entire time this kid is making loud noises and slamming his toys around.
I had to cup my ear with my hand to hear the ceremony and many others were turning around to look and see what the noise was about. Even the bridal party was looking around. Which you would think the mother would notice and get the memo to take her kid out.
But NO. He gets louder and louder screaming about his cars or whatever. His mom does nothing. Finally, during the point in the ceremony when the mother of the bride was trying to recite a blessing, a member of our party turned around and told the mom her child was being very disruptive and asked her to take him out.
Which I was very grateful for. She huffed and puffed her way out finally and we think this is over- wrong.
At the reception this entitled mother stomps up to me (I was in the middle of an important catch up convo) she demands to know who I am and who my friends were sitting next to me. I told her we’re close friends of the bride and groom - she then demands to know our names.
I told her, whatever. But then she marches around looking for my friend to asked her to leave and when she found him starts screaming “f*k you” at him telling all within ear shot that she can’t believe the bride and groom would be friends with such terrible people.
I walked over and asked her what her real issue was and she said it was my friend's tone. I told her that it was very disappointing that we missed the blessing because of her disruptive child. She is pointing her finger, waving her palms in my face saying how it’s her right to have her son there with her.
Because of all the commotion a friend of her comes up to see what’s going on. The entitled mother goes on about how we attacked her. And her friend then actually says out loud “oh I left my kid at home” with a chuckle.
Then the entitled mother comes back at me with her sass hands and demands to know if I have kids. To which I chuckled and said no (thinking in my head- so that I can avoid sh#t like this) she then flicked her hand in my face and stomped away.
This woman had NO business having her child in the main ceremony room - she refused to honor the request to keep the children in the balcony but also had no parental control like the other people with kids.
Like whatever, I’m just a friend- but I know the bridal party was having a hard time trying to concentrate during the ceremony due to this child.
The audacity of this parent will forever be seared into the memory of this destination wedding for us. I mean, wow. This woman was top tier entitled.
GoAskAlice said:
My wedding was nothing extravagant, just a backyard thing, but goddammit, it was MINE. I'm using my/mine because us/ours looked like I was saying everyone reading this got married to each other that day.
To get back on point, I'd waited till I was 40 to find the right guy, and finally have a wedding, so I was seriously pissed when his sister stood there with a smug 'look at me, I'm a MOMMY' grin and let her toddler scream bloody murder through the entire 5 minute ceremony.
The officiator stopped and looked at her. I stopped and looked at her. My husband stopped and looked at her. We are in a backyard, sis, take the banshee inside.
Husband knows quite well how much this pissed me off. I am still bitterly pissed off. I waited so long. I wanted no kids, but faaaamily.
So in a few years, taking a bunch of people to the beach for vow renewal at sunset, renting however many houses necessary for a full week, paying all expenses. Sister isn't invited.
Willowgirl78 said:
An iPad without headphones may keep your child quiet, but we can still head the YouTube videos she’s watching! A wedding last summer.
Jaded-Permission-324 said:
I would have called the cops after the entitled mom started dropping f bombs in front of everyone, especially if the child was anywhere nearby. She was making a public nuisance.
Smelly_Cat_litter said:
That's why people have weddings where no demonspawns are welcome. Because there is ALWAYS at least 1 parent that F's up.
grey-canary said:
I don't know who was more immature, the child or the mother.
countesspetofi said:
I've seen parents allow their little kids to climb on the coffin at a graveside funeral. So many people seem to have missed the message that when you decide to become a parent, your life is going to change and you have to actually supervise your children and be responsible for their behavior until they're old enough to be responsible for themselves.
Clarrisani said:
I unfortunately had a child start crying at my wedding. It was my child. My mother took her out when she started.