Guest shares horror story of an entitled parent who 'ruined' destination wedding.

But NO. He gets louder and louder screaming about his cars or whatever. His mom does nothing. Finally, during the point in the ceremony when the mother of the bride was trying to recite a blessing, a member of our party turned around and told the mom her child was being very disruptive and asked her to take him out.

Which I was very grateful for. She huffed and puffed her way out finally and we think this is over- wrong.

At the reception this entitled mother stomps up to me (I was in the middle of an important catch up convo) she demands to know who I am and who my friends were sitting next to me. I told her we’re close friends of the bride and groom - she then demands to know our names.