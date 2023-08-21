Lesbian bride gets pressured to invite homophobic cousin to wedding, stands her ground.

Planning the guest list for a wedding is stressful enough if your family is chill. But it's a whole different ballgame when there's family drama or unreasonable expectations. Before you know it, a day that is meant to be full of uplifting celebrations can quickly devolve into conflict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not inviting her homophobic cousin to her wedding, even if it causes 'waves.' She wrote:

'AITA? Family upset I won’t invite homophobic cousin to my wedding?'