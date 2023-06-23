Man brings 13-year-old disabled son to sister's 'no kids under 10' wedding. She gets mad.

We had our wedding at a brewery on a very busy road, and while the kids I would have invited would have been old enough to not dart into the street a) we were paying per person to drink and stood to lose about 10% of what we paid for with having kids and b) didn’t want anybody to have to be worried about where their children were while they were enjoying a few beers.

The only two people who were not allowed to legally drink were my cousin who I am very close to, and my husband’s sister, 18 and 20 respectfully. We put on our website FAQ, in no uncertain words, nobody under age 18. My other cousin, the 18-year-old’s step brother, was about 6 months shy of 18 but if we made an exception for him we’d have to do it for everybody.