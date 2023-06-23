Man brings 13-year-old disabled son to sister's 'no kids under 10' wedding. She gets mad.

Every wedding couple has a different vision for the special day.
Some want the big family beauty of children running around and intergenerational chaos on reception dance floor. Others prefer to keep it buttoned up, or in the very least, disruption-free by going the child-free route or limiting young kids. No option is innately better, it's all subjective. The most important part, is that guests respect the choice
He wrote:
AITA for bringing my special needs son to my sister's wedding?
My wife and I (33) were invited to my sister's wedding. She had a rule about no children under the age of 10. My wife and I have a son who’s 13, but also is special needs and developmentally behind. He’s in a wheelchair, and fully disabled, we do everything for him. He can hold sentences with you, and he does enjoy things, but has a mind of a much younger child. We brought him along to my sister's wedding.
During the wedding, our son began to get a little restless, in which we gave him his headphones and iPad which calmed him. At the reception, my sister pulled me aside and asked why I had ignored her rule about children. I said I didn’t, and that he was old enough to attend.
She then said the point of it was for noise disruptions, then pointed out both her children missed her wedding because of their age. I told her that was her choice, and our son only acted out once which we reacted quickly and he was silent the rest of the time. She was upset still and said we reacted by giving him an iPad and how that was extremely rude of him to be on his iPad during her wedding.
I told her if she didn’t want our son coming, she should have told us directly because how are we supposed to assume. She got upset and went and complained to our mom, saying how we made her angry on her special day. AITA?
Primary-Criticism929 wrote:
ESH. I know I'm going to sound like an @$$hole for saying it but your kid might be 13, he does not act like a 13-year-old. Your sister should have clearly told you your son was not invited but you knew why the wedding was 10 and older only and yet, you brought a child Who would never have been able to sit through the cérémony quietly.
Old-Fox-3027 wrote:
YTA, you knew your sister was wanting an event free of distractions from children and should have acted accordingly. You knew that your son wouldn’t be interested in being at a wedding, very likely has no concept of what a wedding even is and the importance of not interrupting, and would likely be disruptive.
You knew that, that’s why you brought something else for him to do. If you have to give someone something else to do at an event, they should not be at that event.
Slight-Bar-534 wrote:
Am I the only person that thinks it's weird the bride didn't have her own children there?
HairyCallahan wrote:
I lean to YTA. No kids under 10 implies exactly what your sister said. She only wanted kids that can take care of themselves. She probably assumed you where on the same page.
ohjasminee wrote:
My husband and I explicitly said no people under 18 at our wedding.
We had our wedding at a brewery on a very busy road, and while the kids I would have invited would have been old enough to not dart into the street a) we were paying per person to drink and stood to lose about 10% of what we paid for with having kids and b) didn’t want anybody to have to be worried about where their children were while they were enjoying a few beers.
The only two people who were not allowed to legally drink were my cousin who I am very close to, and my husband’s sister, 18 and 20 respectfully. We put on our website FAQ, in no uncertain words, nobody under age 18. My other cousin, the 18-year-old’s step brother, was about 6 months shy of 18 but if we made an exception for him we’d have to do it for everybody.
We communicated clearly that everyone had to be over 18 and we had zero problems. Because of this, some people couldn’t go, and that was okay. We knew that was going to be the case going into it. If OP's sister did not want her nephew at the wedding, she should have clearly stated nobody under the age of 18 was to attend.
It’s actually pretty s#$%y of her to lump her 13-year-old nephew in with kids under 10. He is 13 years old. Period. His disability does not negate that. He is going to be infantilized for the rest of his life because society has such little respect for disabled individuals. At the bare goddamn minimum, his family should respect him as he is, a disabled 13-year-old teenager.
No kids under 10 means no kids under 10. Not “every kid under 10 and your disabled one.” Cognitive disability or not, that is so beyond fucked up of her and really unfair. NTA and ngl, this response to your child, her nephew, is something I would severely consider in regards to maintaining a relationship with her moving forward.
Academic_Moment4276 wrote:
I lean towards YTA. The point of the no kids things is that they don't want disruptions or children that have to be catered to. The fact that she didn't even bring her own children is proof of that. Sounds like you're playing semantics. 'has a mind of a much younger child' is the relevant point.
If someone brought a 35-year-old man with the mental capacity of a 2-year-old who has tantrums, I'm sure that the no-child rule would also apply. In the future, she will just make sure to exclude you and your family. Weddings mean a lot to people. It's up to you to decide what you want to do with that.
Neko4tsume wrote:
NTA anyone calling you an AH is being ableist. She should have spoken to you about it instead of putting a blanket rule that doesn’t technically apply to your son. People are so uptight about weddings. If someone making a bit of noise during your ceremony is enough to “ruin the best day of your life” you need to get a grip.
sugaredsnickerdoodle wrote:
The y-t-a-s are crazy to me because I'm so stuck on this woman not inviting her own kids to her wedding. I know disruptions can suck during your wedding, it's a very important event, but like? I don't think I could even feel mad at my child for being a child at my wedding, I would probably just laugh it off, unless they were literally intentionally being disruptive.
If the bride didn't want this specific guest, she should have said so. She only specified an age limit, not a 'no disableds' policy. And tbh, I know everyone takes weddings differently, but to insert my own personal opinion here, at my wedding I really wanted my nieces and nephews because I love them. I wouldn't care if they got fussy or started crying. My dad was crying at my wedding, should I kick him out?
I know some kids can scream and be really loud and crazy in which it should be handled case-by-case how to handle it, but OP's kid doesn't sound that hard to handle, he got mildly fussy and was quickly appeased.
lalotele wrote:
A lot of these comments are appalling to me. People are saying it should have been somehow obvious his child wasn’t allowed because OP’s child doesn’t act his age, so if he was an adult who still didn’t act his age what would happen? Are we just saying no disabled people at your wedding? What about that age limit it obvious?
It is tactless enough to exclude a disabled person, but to not even directly address it and then get pissy about it? I’ve seen posts where it’s universally frowned upon for a bride to demand people change their hair color, appearance, leave out less desirable-looking people. This is no different IMO.
Regardless, what is personally appalling and more my opinion than anything, is that someone would leave their nephew out of their wedding because he is disabled. Then again, she left out her own children… I can’t believe people are agreeing with this. Bizarre to me. NTA.
miacat12 wrote:
NTA. The son wasn’t excluded and the OP dealt with it. The sister IS TA for complaining about her disabled nephew’s behavior. People want this “perfect” wedding free of any perceived “imperfections” (children and disabled people, apparently) but guess what, life isn’t perfect and can still be beautiful.
Unsurprisingly, given how loaded this situation is all around, no one can agree on a verdict, but what seems unanimous is that OP's sister did not communicate directly enough.