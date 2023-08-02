Man doesn't invite parents' 'third' to wedding, they say 'we won't come without Dave.'

Wedding guest lists are a recipe for Shakespearean drama.

If the wrong people are excluded, there are words and feelings to be had. On the other hand, if a pot-stirrer makes it onto the guest list, that can create its own vortex of wedding drama. Worst of all, the actual feelings and preferences of the wedding couple can easily get lost in this mix of social negotiations.

The simple act of including who you want (and can afford to have), and excluding who you don't want to have can launch a labyrinth of emotional dynamics.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not wanting his parents' polycule third at their wedding.

He wrote:

AITA for not wanting my polycule parents at my wedding?