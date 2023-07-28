Man excludes friend's 'cheater' wife from wedding, mutuals say he's being 'ruthless.'

There is a hyper-specific tension that sets in when you don't like your friend's partner. Now, every hangout is shrouded by your tiff with their partner, and inviting them to big life events can be more stressful than exciting.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for excluding his friend's wife from his wedding.

He wrote:

AITA for not giving my married friend a plus one to my wedding?

I (33M) am getting married next summer. I invited a friend from university to my wedding but intentionally did not give him a plus one for his wife. His wife and I do not get on. She attended university with us, and we had our fair share of fights then and a rather large fuss some 5 odd years ago.