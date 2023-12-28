Man finds out groom's NYE wedding is 'dry,' blows up group chat, gets friends to bail.

Hell hath no fury like a group of excited guests finding out a wedding will be dry.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for declining to go to a friend's wedding at the last minute after finding out it was dry. He wrote:
My buddy (33M) is getting married to a girl that our friend group is not in love with. He loves her though so we support him. We have known for months this was a New Years Eve wedding. I RSVP'd yes months ago with my wife.
Several friends and I operated under the assumption that there would be booze at the wedding, especially considering it is on New Year's Eve. Well, I found out yesterday that it is a dry wedding, turns out it is because of his Fiance and her family. I asked my wife if she knew this and said no and was pissed. I texted the groom buddy and asked. He confirmed this.
I told him this is something you should have told us a long time ago. I told him that Wife and I wouldn't be going. We want to spend the night drinking. I texted the rest of my friends about this and oh boy, the group chat went off. This led to several more people backing out. This is not how a bunch of us expected to spend New Year's Eve.
Really the only ones that didn't back out are the 4 members of our 12-person group that are in the wedding. Groom buddy reached out to me and went off. Pretty much he is now overspending on catering, he is having 20ish less guests show up than planned and this is all last minute. I've been called an AH among other things for "leading the charge" in people not going to the wedding. AITA?
ExistenceNow wrote:
I love drinking and hate a dry wedding as much as the next guy, but you can show up to the wedding ceremony, spend an hour or two at the reception and then go get black-out drunk if that is an absolute must for you. Backing out last minute and letting your friend know he's not worth two hours of sobriety means YTA by miles and miles.
ReginaFelange75 wrote:
YTA. What kind of “friend” can’t stay sober for a few hours for a friend on his wedding day? Perhaps the couple is trying to protect and preserve their special day from family members/friends who are out-of-control drunks or are recovering alcoholics. Oh, the horror! 🙄
Sure it would suck not having alcohol on a NYE wedding, but suck it up, Buttercup - it’s not about you. Pregame or cut your time at the reception if you’re too out of control to stay sober for a couple hours. Pathetic.
jrm1102 wrote:
YTA - I am absolutely in agreement that a dry wedding on NYE is not how I’d want to spend my evening But its Dec-27th, the wedding is in a few days. Backing out of a wedding with such short notice is an AH thing to do.
Careful-Use-4913 wrote:
YTA - You RSVP’d - You were a GUEST at the wedding - guests have no say in what’s served. And if not being served alcohol means you can’t tolerate sharing your buddy’s important day, what kind of sh#$ty friend are you? YTA again for stirring the pot and getting a bunch of other people to back out as well. You all should pony up for some of the catering at this point as your wedding gift.
I will never understand people who can’t go to a wedding if alcohol won’t be served. I get that it’s NYE - is the reception lasting till midnight? Why can’t you all go out together after the wedding for drinks if they’re that important?
OP and his whole friend groups are TAs. Bailing on a wedding days before because you can't stand to be sober a few hours is a bad look on multiple fronts.