Man finds out groom's NYE wedding is 'dry,' blows up group chat, gets friends to bail.

Hell hath no fury like a group of excited guests finding out a wedding will be dry.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for declining to go to a friend's wedding at the last minute after finding out it was dry. He wrote:

"AITA for last minute declining to go to a friend's wedding that is dry on New Year's Eve?"

My buddy (33M) is getting married to a girl that our friend group is not in love with. He loves her though so we support him. We have known for months this was a New Years Eve wedding. I RSVP'd yes months ago with my wife.